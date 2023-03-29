Madhya Pradesh: Police take out flag march ahead of Ram Navami in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A day ahead of Ram Navami celebrations, Khargone police and the local administration made extensive security arrangements in the town to avert tension like the previous year. On Wednesday, apart from the main roads of the entire town, the police took out a flag march with armoured vehicles from residential colonies to deliver a simple message that there is a strong police ‘bandobust’ to celebrate the festival peacefully and harmoniously.

The flag march, which began around 2 pm, kicked-off from the Kotwali premises and traversed through different localities. In addition to vehicles of collector Shivraj Singh Verma, SP Dharamveer Singh, vehicles of RAF, STF, SAF and top officers of the police department participated in the march.

Elaborate preparations have been made for law and order by the police administration and the district administration for the Sri Ram procession to be taken out on Ram Navami in the city on Thursday. A magistrate has been appointed in every area of the city by the district administration. Apart from this, eight drones, 222 CCTVs, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, STF, SAF personnel will also be deployed on the procession route. Eight armoured vehicles of RAF, 4 Vajra and vehicles of police officers were present in the flag march.