Madhya Pradesh: Police seize 7 cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor from godown

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Joint team of crime branch and Sanyogitaganj police raided a godown and arrested four men with 7 cartons of liquor on Monday. The accused were trying to supply liquor in the market. The police are questioning the accused.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that some men had stored liquor illegally in a godown in Parsi Mohalla. The crime branch along with Sanyogitaganj police station staff raided the godown and arrested four persons named Pappu Verma, Krishna Sonkar, Jastin Solanki and Shahrukh. Seven cartons containing liquor (IMFL) were recovered from there. The accused could not show any licence to keep liquor in the godown.

The value of the liquor is around Rs 90,000. The accused were booked under section 34 (2) of the Excise Act and the accused are being questioned about their source of liquor.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 03:11 AM IST