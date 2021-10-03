Madhya Pradesh: Police say a strict ‘No’ to addiction

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Addiction to intoxicants is not an addiction but a disease, which increases over time as people start falling in its unforgiving grip.” The above thoughts were spoken by the special guests present at a programme organised by the Indore Police on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and ‘World Mental Health Day’ in which an online programme was also held for raising awareness among the people about intoxication and its impact on society.

At the programme, I-G (Indore Zone) Harinarayanachari Mishra was the chief guest. DIG (Indore) Manish Kapooria was also present along with other senior police officials. The programme was organised in collaboration with the Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department and a city hospital.

The special guests at the programme said that these things attract especially those people who suffer from mental depression and tensions which they are unable to get rid of; so, they get attracted to intoxication to dispel the tension.

Many people participated in the online programme in which the police made people aware about the harmful effects of intoxication on society.

Weakening the moral fabric

‘Addiction to intoxicans weaken the moral fabric of society. The intake of intoxicants harms the body and invites several unwanted diseases which wouldn’t happen happen to a person if he/she didn’t intake such intoxicants,’ IG Harinarayanachari Mishra said.

Talk to family and friends

‘Nowadays, intoxication is growing roots among teens and children which is very dangerous. Parents must keep a watch on the activities of their children and, if kids face any pain or suffering which attracts them towards intoxication, they must approach their family and friends instead of getting addicted to such things. The police are continuously conducting drives to put a control on the supply of such items in the city,’ DIG (Indore) Manish Kapooria said.

Congressmen pay homage to Bapu

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the city’s senior Congress leaders, along with other members, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and offered garlands to the idol of Bapu at Regal Square on Saturday. At the programme, MLA (Rau) Jitu Patwari, city Congress president Vinay Bakliwal, district Congress president Sadashiv Yadav and other members were present. They also paid homage to former prime minister late Lal Bahadur Shastri and offered garlands to his idol.

