Madhya Pradesh: Police register case against MLA Chawla’s parents

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): An overnight argument over phone with Abhishek Pahadia and Piyush on comments on a message posted on social media by MLA Manoj Chawla's nephew and son sparked a dispute among families. His parents created a ruckus at Pahadia’s store the next morning.

According to the complaint lodged by Pahadiya’s grandmother Shanti Bai Pahadiya, MLA’s parents Komal Chawla and Girija Bai abused and assaulted her. Her son Durgashankar Pahadiya was also assaulted when he intervened.

Police registered a case against them under sections 323, 294 and 506 of the IPC. On the other hand, a case was also registered against Pahadiya on the complaint lodged by Manas Chawla under relevant sections.

Shanti bai informed the issue to leaders, journalist and officials when police did not register an FIR. Meanwhile, Pahadiya also submitted an application alleging that Manas Chawla abused and threatened him on phone.

Police registered case from both the complainants and put an end to the dispute though they accused each other of filing false cases. The local dispute snowballed into a controversy due to the political pressure from both the families. Notably, Shantibai’s son was a journalist and BJP media in-charge.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 02:12 AM IST