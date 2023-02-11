Madhya Pradesh: Police crack robbery case in Dhar, one arrested, valuables worth Rs 6.5L recovered

Madhya Pradesh: Police cracks robbery case in Dhar, one arrested, valuables worth Rs 6.5L recovered | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Naugaon and Tanda police have jointly cracked a theft case that was reported from ShreejiDham Colony wherein the culprits had decamped with valuables including gold, silver ornaments and cash.

The case was registered at Naugaon Police Station wherein the complainant Munendra Jadon, a sub-inspector in the Excise Department, reported missing jewellery and cash from her house on February 8. SP (Dhar) Aditya Pratap Singh gave instructions to cyber police, Naugaon, Tanda police to crack the case.

During scrutiny of criminal records, cyber police identified the accused Nasu Bhil, (33), a resident of BarwiPhaliya village, found to be involved in various loot and burglary cases who is currently out on bail. In a joint action, Tanda, Naogaon police nabbed Nasu from his native village on Friday. He accepted to have committed the robbery of Rs 1.5 lakh with the help of two others.

Police also recovered valuables worth Rs 6.5 lakh including gold, silver ornaments and Rs 54 k cash from their possessions. Cyber police inspector Dinesh Sharma, Naugaon SHO BhagchandTanwar and the entire team played a key role in this regard. The other two accused namely Suresh Bhil and Richhu Bhil are still at large. The police are investigating the involvement of others in the gang.

