Madhya Pradesh: Congress sweeps in Sardarpur civic body for second time | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Minakshi Grewal and Shailendra Chouhan from Congress Party have been elected as the president and vice-president of Sardarpur municipal council on Saturday. Congress swept in municipal council election for second time in a row. The entire election process for the president and vice-president was held under the direction of the election officer. SDM Rahul Chouhan was returning officer.

According to information, Congress candidate Minakshi Grewal from ward no 8 and BJP candidate Roma Mandloi presented their nominations to the post of president. In which, Grewal got 10 votes out of 15 and elected as presidents, while, Shailendra Chouhan (congress) from ward no 12 and Babita Choudhary from BJP presented their nomination for vice president post.

In which, Chouhan emerged victorious and elected as vice president, while bagging 9 of 15 votes. Party workers erupted into a celebratory mood following the announcement of the results.

Former MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, district congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar, national spokesperson of All India Youth Congress and youth member of district panchayat Gayatri Purohit extended best wishes to newly elected heads. Out of 15 wards, 09 councilors of Congress and 06 councilors of BJP were elected in Sardarpur local elections. One BJP councilor cross-voted in favor of Congress.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Industrial minister lays foundation stone of CM rise school in Badnawar

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)