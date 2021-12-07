Madhya Pradesh: Police crack multiple theft cases, arrest two, seize vehicles worth Rs 12.5 lakh

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Tuesday, succeeded in nabbing two miscreants accused in several vehicle theft cases in the town and in the nearby districts. The team seized one tractor, two trolleys and nine motorbikes worth over Rs 12.5 lakh.

Acting on a tip, police station-in-charge Ranjit Singh Singar constituted a team, sent it to Amla triad and intercepted the two accused on a red-and-black coloured Hero Passion Pro motorbike. They were heading towards Susner from Nalkheda.

The accused introduced themselves as Govardhan Singh, 30, and Bane Singh, 35, residents of Rajasthan. They said that they had stolen the bike from Ambadev village around 12 noon on December 2. A case was registered against the two miscreants under the relevant sections.

Further interrogation led to seizure of many other vehicles stolen from various places in Kota and Jhalawar. The police assumed that they might reveal the location of any other stolen vehicles as they confessed to committing thefts at Barod, Kanad, Susner and Nalkheda.

The seized vehicles include a Mahindra 275 DI trolley tractor worth Rs 7 lakh, an iron trolley worth Rs 2 lakh, two Hero HF Deluxe motorbikes, a Hero Splendor Plus motorbike worth Rs 30,000 each, a Hero Splendor iSmart motorbike, two Hero Splendor Pro motorbikes worth Rs 35,000 each, a Hero Hunk motorbike worth Rs 50,000, a Hero Honda HF Deluxe motorbike worth Rs 25,000 and a Hero Passion Pro motorbike worth Rs 80,000.

