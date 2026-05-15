Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Begins In Jhabua; 110 New Constables Arrive

The Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Process, 110 New Constables Arrive In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The medical examination process for candidates selected under the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Process 2025 has begun in Jhabua district.

So far, 110 selected candidates have reported to the district headquarters for the recruitment process. Medical examinations and physical measurements are being conducted as per the prescribed procedure.

A medical board from the district hospital carried out detailed health examinations of 87 male and female candidates. Height and other essential physical parameters of the candidates were also verified during the process.

The recruitment procedure is being conducted under the direction of SP Devendra Patidar and supervised by ASP Pratipal Singh Mahobia, SDOP Jhabua Kamlesh Sharma, SDOP Thandla Rajesh Sulia, Subedar Kamal Mindal and SI Rajendra Dawar.

Officials said all candidates are undergoing physical fitness and health tests through the medical board before final appointment.

Medical document verification of 72 constables

Aalirajpur: Document verification and medical examination of 72 candidates selected under the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 have been completed in Aalirajpur district against 75 sanctioned posts.

Two committees were constituted under the direction of SP Raghuvansh Singh to conduct the process. A team led by ASP Pradeep Patel verified the educational and other required documents of the candidates, all of whom were found eligible for the next stage.

Under the supervision of SDOP Ashwani Kumar, candidates underwent physical and medical examinations at the District Hospital by the District Medical Board.