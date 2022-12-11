Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest 4 for stabbing youth to death in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In a swift action, Kotwali police of Narmadapuram arrested four persons for stabbing a youth to death, the police said on Sunday.

The knife used in committing the crime has also been recovered from the accused, the police added.

The accused are Aman Lokhande, Vikas Kalosiyo and Saurabh Shinde, while the fourth accused is a minor. The police said that they stabbed Shahid Khan and Aggu on Friday over a dispute in which Shahid received grievous injuries.

The police were informed, who began investigating the case, while Shahid was referred to Hamidia hospital for treatment. However, Shahid succumbed to injuries during the treatment, after which a case was registered against the accused under Section 302 of IPC.

Swiftly conducting the investigations, the police apprehended all the four accused, who confessed to the crime. The accused told the police that they had landed into an argument with Shahid on November 11, enraged due to which they stabbed him.

