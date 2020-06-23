Madhya Pradesh: Plea to extend date of filing GST returns

Indore: Industries have urged the GST Council to extend the due date of filing returns for businessmen with an annual turnover above Rs 5 crore. They highlighted that due to COVID-19 pandemic, their entire trade eco-system has gone haywire.
Pramod Dafaria, president of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh, said the due date of filing GST returns for February-April 2020 for businessmen with turnover of more than Rs. 5 crore was fixed on June 24, 2020. They have requested for an extension.
Dafaria said we have sent a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitarman. The association has stated in its letter that, “since business will not be back on tracks and industries and businessmen are facing huge losses and several problems also coupled with lack of funds due to lockdown and absence of staff have added to their miseries.
If businessmen do not pay returns on time, they will be fined at the rate of 18 % of the fixed time and Rs 50 per day. The situation remains critical in commercial areas of metros like Indore and Bhopal, where businesses have not started fully and even now many units/establishments are still shut.
