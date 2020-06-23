Madhya Pradesh: Plea to extend date of filing GST returns

Indore: Industries have urged the GST Council to extend the due date of filing returns for businessmen with an annual turnover above Rs 5 crore. They highlighted that due to COVID-19 pandemic, their entire trade eco-system has gone haywire.

Pramod Dafaria, president of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh, said the due date of filing GST returns for February-April 2020 for businessmen with turnover of more than Rs. 5 crore was fixed on June 24, 2020. They have requested for an extension.