Madhya Pradesh: Platform ticket now for Rs 10

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The price of platform ticket has come down to pre-Corona time, and would cost Rs 10. According to official information the price of platform ticket has been revised at all stations of Western Railway.

From Wednesday the price of platform ticket at all the stations of the Ratlam division will be Rs.10. In order to control the crowd on the railway station platform during the corona pandemic, the price of platform ticket at the city railway station was fixed to Rs 30.

Now, keeping in view the fall in corona infection and the convenience of the passengers, the price has been reduced to Rs 10.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 12:23 AM IST