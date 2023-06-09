Madhya Pradesh: Plastic Waste-Laden Truck Catches Fire In Dhar, No One Hurt

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A moving truck carrying waste plastic caught fire on Indore-Ahemedabad four-lane road between Tirla and Bodhwara on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

The truck (GJ-03 BY-7002) was proceeding from Jamnagar (Gujarat) towards Indore (Madhya Pradesh) when it suddenly caught fire.

Fortunately, the driver escaped unhurt while truck was gutted in fire. The fire broke out when the truck was few metres away from a petrol pump.

On receiving information, Tirla police along with fire department officials rushed to the spot and doused the fire with two fire tendors.

According to police, driver Jaydeep, who noticed the fire immediately stopped the vehicle and got down to save himself. Station in-charge Jayraj Solanki said that the truck was heading towards Indore from Jamnagar when the accident was reported. The reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained.