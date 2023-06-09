 Madhya Pradesh: MLA Lays Foundation Stone Of Culvert Worth Rs 45L In Nalkheda
Madhya Pradesh: MLA Lays Foundation Stone Of Culvert Worth Rs 45L In Nalkheda

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Rana Vikram Singh performed bhoomi pujan (foundation stone) of box culvert at Dokarpura in ward no 8 of Nalkheda town of Agar Malwa district on Friday.

State working committee member Dilip Saklecha, veteran BJP leader Ashok Lodha, BJP district vice president Pirulal Kalsia and city council president representative Vijay Soni were prominently present.

At the outset, the MLA was accorded a warm welcome by the villagers.While addressing the event, Rana said that construction of culvert was being taken up at a cost of Rs 45 lakh. He assured of fulfilling the demands of the area with the help of state and district administration. He urged the gathering to reap benefit of various schemes run in the state. State executive member Dilip Saklecha, Ashok Lodha and others also addressed the event.

Municipal council president representative Vijay Soni, vice president Pritesh Fafariya and municipal council CMO Leela Krishna Solanki along with councilors and workers also attended the event.

