 Madhya Pradesh: Dirty Water At Sati Mata Temple Irks Devotees In Nalkheda
Due to lack of proper drainage, devotees visiting temple face water-logging filled with mosquitoes, posing danger of spreading contagious diseases such as malaria and dengu.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
article-image

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Gandalmau villagers have alleged that despite construction of work, overflowing clogged sewer has led to accumulation of sewerage at Sai Mata Temple.

They said that the dirty water near temple posed a threat to devotees. They blamed accumulation of dirty water on unscientific drainage work following construction of Gondalmau-Baragaon road.

Due to lack of proper drainage, devotees visiting temple face water-logging filled with mosquitoes, posing danger of spreading contagious diseases such as malaria and dengu. Kisan Congress district vice president Nandkishore Patidar has already written a letter to collector seeking resolution of the issue.

article-image

