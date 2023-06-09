Madhya Pradesh: Kin Create Ruckus In Hospital After Patient’s Death In Guna

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Kin of a patient, who died on Friday morning, created ruckus at Guna District Hospital.

Accusing doctors of medical negligence, family members claimed that they had admitted Rajkumar Mehta, 22, of Batawada village in Rajasthan to hospital on Thursday evening. Realising that Mehta was not responding, they shifted him to a private hospital on Friday morning, where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Later, they took the body back to district hospital and created a ruckus. The uproar continued for about an hour.

On seniors’ intervention family members agreed to post-mortem of the body. They took the body to the PM room but there was no ward boy to take the stretcher inside.

Family members said that Mehta was unmarried and worked at Cold Storage in Guna. On Thursday evening, he complained of severe stomach ache and was admitted to hospital at 11 pm. He was fine till Friday morning at 7.30 am as his brother Arjun Singh was with him and duty nurse asked him to feed banana to the patient.

After having banana, Rajkumar started vomiting and became unconscious. His brother called duty nurse and told her that his brother not responding. On this, duty nurse called the doctor.

Failing to get any response from the doctor, his family members immediately took him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival at 8.30 am.

Tehsildar Gaurishankar Bairwa, naib tehsildar Kalpana Kushwaha and police officers reached the spot. Tehsildar called the family members to civil surgeon's chamber and showed them complete report of the patient. He asked family members to allow post-mortem to ascertain actual cause of death. It was decided that the post-mortem would be conducted by a panel of three doctors. It would also be videographed.

