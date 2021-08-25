Madhya Pradesh: Plantation programme announced

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): A plantation programme was organised by Pranjal Pandey Mitra Mandal under Prakriti Mahotsav at Shri Rogyadevi Mataji Pahadi in Mamatkheda village. A garden was constructed in memory of former MP Late Dr Laxminarayan Pandey.

BJP senior leaders, social worker Ashok Jain, Prajan Pandey, sarpanch Prabhulal Prakash Tarodiya and others were present as guests.

About 151 saplings were planted by the guests and 51 saplings were presented to villagers during the programme.

In organising this plantation programme special support was provided by Charan Singh Rathore, Rajesh Vyas and Harish Patidar.

BJP Mandal vice-president Kachrulal Jaat, Bharwalal Dhangar and scores of villagers attended the programme.

Devendra Sharma Bhardwaj conducted the programme and Charan Singh Rathore proposed vote of thanks.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 01:14 AM IST