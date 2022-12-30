Madhya Pradesh: Pithampur to go to polls on January 20

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): With the announcement of the dates of Pithampur Municipality elections, electoral officer Roshni Patidar on Thursday informed the leaders of political parties, social workers and journalists in about the Model Code of Conduct for the local body polls.

The elections to the Pithampur Municipality will be held on January 20 and the counting of votes would be done on January 23.

The election officer said that no political party should try to threaten any voter. If any such complaint is received, strict legal action will be taken.

All candidates will have to keep a record of election expenses, after the submission of nomination papers. The election officer said that the administration will keep a close watch to ensure a completely peaceful election. City Superintendent of Police, Pithampur, Tarunendra Singh Baghel said that after the implementation of the code of conduct, it is mandatory for weapon holders to deposit their weapons in the relevant police station by 5 pm on December 30, after which legal action will be taken against the licensee.