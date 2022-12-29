e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi freezes at 4.4 degree celsius, Malajhkhand shivers at 6.0 degree celsius

Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi freezes at 4.4 degree celsius, Malajhkhand shivers at 6.0 degree celsius

Nowgaon recorded 4.5 degree Celsius while Umaria recorded 5.6 degree Celsius

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temperature reduced in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Drop in night temperature was 6 degree Celsius, according to meteorological department officials.

Pachmarhi recorded 4.4 degree Celsius night temperature after a drop of 3.6 degree Celsius. Malajhkhand recorded 6.0 degree Celsius after a drop of 6.1 degree Celsius. Nowgaon recorded 4.5 degree Celsius while Umaria recorded 5.6 degree Celsius.

While Guna recorded 7.4 degree Celsius night temperature. Betul recorded 9.7 degree Celsius after a drop of 3.8 degree Celsius.

Khandwa recorded 10.4 degree Celsius night temperature after drop of 3.6 degree Celsius. Chhindwara recorded 8.8 degree Celsius after a drop of 5.2 degree Celsius.

Meteorological department officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “There will be a sharp drop in temperature from January 2 onward. Western disturbance will remain active till December 31. After this, there may be a drop in day and night temperatures.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

