Bhopal: 2 booked for stealing gold chain on pretext of cleaning it

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police station staff have registered a case against two unidentified youths for stealing gold chain from an elderly woman on pretext of cleaning it, the police said on Wednesday.

Misrod police station house officer Ras Bihari Sharma told Free Press that the complainant Pramila Acharya (65), resident of Misrod, approached police on Tuesday evening, stating that she was alone at her house on Tuesday noon, while her husband and other family members were out for work.

At about 2 pm, two youths knocked on her door and told her that they would clean her gold ornaments for nominal sum of money.

Acharya gave the duo her gold chain to clean it. One of the youths deceitfully hid her chain in one of his pockets. Post this, the duo demanded drinking water from her, following which, she went inside to fetch water. When she came out of her house, the duo handed her a wrapped paper ball, stating that her cleaned gold chain was kept inside it.

Before she could open the paper ball to find the gold chain, the duo fled. Acharya opened the paper ball, only to find that there was no gold chain inside.

Realising that she had been duped, Acharya approached Misrod police to register a complaint. Efforts are on to arrest accused, Sharma said.