Bhopal: 45 adolescents share views on education, climate change

Joint director, women and child development department, Suresh Tomar addressing in Madhya Pradesh children state forum meeting at AICUF Ashram in the city on Wednesday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forty five adolescents from 18 districts of Madhya Pradesh expressed their views on learning, education and climate change at AICUF Ashram in the city on Wednesday.

The children spoke on the challenges they see in learning, coping with the loss during Covid, need to focus on disability, gender equality, and the challenge of water and air pollution. They also gave suggestions to address these challenges.

It was part of Madhya Pradesh children state forum meeting, organised by Nine is Mine network in association with UNICEF. Joint director, women and child development department, Suresh Tomar, media consultant school education department, Amitabh Anuragi, OSD, culture minister, Praveen Gangrade, communication specialist, Unicef, MP, Anil Gulati, communication officer, UNICEF India, Amrita Singh, member of child rights observatory, Raghuraj Singh listened to the children and responded to their issues.

In the first session, education specialist, Unicef, MP, FA Jami spoke to children on learning and listened to the problems they face in learning in school especially after Covid-19. WASH Officer, Unicef, Narendar Singh Chouhan, spoke on climate change and how it impacts children and adults.

Tomar spoke on the importance of child participation and the need to listen to children. He said it was their right. He also spoke on gender equality. Anuragi spoke on the efforts of the state government on education and encouraged children to use existing forum of child cabinets to bring up the issue they see in schools. Gangrade motivated children to keep their initiative to learn new skills.