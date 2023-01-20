Madhya Pradesh: Pithampur sees 59.90% turnout in peaceful poll

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Polling in 31 wards of Pithampur Municipality was completed peacefully today. Only about 25 to 30% voting had taken place at many polling stations till the afternoon, but after that, the polling percentage started increasing as the employees were discharged from factories and the polling percentage rose to 59.90%.

There was not much crowd of voters at the polling stations, but due to discrepancies in the voters list many voters had to search for their polling booths. Officials including the city superintendent of police and the cleaning staff of the municipality were seen helping the disabled and the elderly women and men to reach the polling booths to vote.

100-year-old Sushilabai and 95-year-old Rani Bai caste their votes. At Sagour polling station a groom came to the polling station with his parents and cast his vote before going to fetch his bride. Sagour police station in-charge Rajendra Bhadauria welcomed him.

Pithampur Municipality Electoral Officer Roshni Patidar told that polling was completed peacefully in 31 wards, all polling parties reached the control room on time, and EVM machines were kept in the strong room. City superintendent of police Tarunendra Singh Baghel said that no major untoward incident took place barring a minor scuffle in Shivsagar.

