Madhya Pradesh: Pithampur municipality president and vice president elections

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The election to the post of president and vice-president of Pithampur municipality will be held during its first council meeting on February 13. In all 31 councillors of the municipality- 17 of elected councillors Congress and 13 of BJP will elect the president and vice president. One independent candidate has also made it to the municipality.

Congress supervisor for the post of president and vice-president, Depalpur MLA Vishal Patel, Tarana's MLA Mahesh Parmar, Dhar District Congress President Kamal Kishore Patidar and Congress leader Kuldeep Bundela interacted directly with elected party councillors in a private hotel on Wednesday to know their views. The councillors, though said that they will follow the orders of the party, kept their distance from the supporters of former Congress district president Balmukund Singh Gautam.

Congress MLA Vishal Patel told reporters that the municipality will have both the Congress president as well as vice-president. Informed sources say that BJP councillors are yet to reach a consensus on the president’s candidate. Many BJP councillors are camping in Khalghat. There is an internal tussle in the Congress regarding the post of president and vice president of Pithampur municipality, while BJP councillor are yet to unanimously agree on a name for president post .

