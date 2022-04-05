Madhya Pradesh: Pithampur gets facility for safe cleaning of septic tanks, sewers

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): The chief municipal officer of the Pithampur municipality, Dr Madhu Saxena, inaugurated the Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) call centre here on Tuesday. This is a step taken to ensure the safety of Safai Mitras, proper disposal of septic tank waste as well as resolution of sewer related problems in the town.

The call centre is to be operated by Population Services India (PSI - India), a subsidiary of the municipality.

People will be able to call on the call centre through toll-free number 14420, not only for safe cleaning of the septic tank and sewer, but they would no longer require the services of unauthorised persons/groups/private tanker operators for cleaning of the septic tank which leads to unsafe disposal of sewage by the tanker operator. People employed with these operators, often are not equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while cleaning the septic tank leading to hazardous situations.

Inaugurating the call centre, CMO Dr Saxena said that relentless efforts are being made by the Pithampur municipality to earn numero uno position in the upcoming Swachhta Survey by providing better services to the common citizens.

FSSM call centre will be operated under the Cleanliness Survey 2022 under the Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge.

PSI India is also planning to give wide publicity to the toll-free number of the call centre, which will help the citizens by making them aware of this facility.

Health officer Beer Singh Mahte, PSI India city manager Pankaj Rao Jadhav, sanitation inspector Prem Chauhan, Divine Team manager Suraj Narwaria, NULM team and Shalini Soni were present in the programme.

