Madhya Pradesh: Pickup overturned, more than 20 labourer's injured in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): About 20 labourers, including many minors, were injured after a pick-up vehicle in which they were travelling overturned in Khargone district, Barud police said.

The accident was taken place at around 9.30 am on Monday in Sinkheda ghat near the district headquarters.

As per the preliminary information as many as 30 labourers were stuffed like a sardine in the vehicle which was meant to carry only goods. Those who were injured informed that they all belong to Dongarchichli village and are heading towards Tandabarud village to pluck chillies in the field.

They claimed that the driver running the pick-up at high speed and after reaching the Sinkheda, he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating the curve resulting in the vehicle went off the road and overturned.

After an accident, villagers rushed to the spot and evacuated the injured labourers from the spot. They called Emergency Services and took all the injured to the district hospital. From the district hospital, four injured were referred to Indore as they were seriously injured.

It is being told that about 10 patients were discharged from Tandabarud after first aid. After an accident, the driver flee the spot leaving the vehicle and injured behind. Police registered a case against him.

Meanwhile, a chaotic situation prevailed at the district hospital due to the high number of patients. Due to the non-availability of beds, patients are being given treatment by putting mattresses on the floor.

