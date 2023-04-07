Bhopal: Ace shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar opens academy in Khargone

A view of new academy in Khargone |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state’s ace shooter and Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has set up a rifle and pistol shooting academy in Khargone along with his brother, the 2012 Asian Championships gold medallist Navdeep Singh Rathore. The academy has been set up in association with a private school.

The academy will open in last week of April. In all, 10 shooters will be selected for the new academy through a talent hunt who will get 100% scholarships till state-level tournaments. The academy has been named as Aishwary Shooting Academy where the shooters will get training in rifle and pistol shooting.

Youth Olympian Rathore said, "Whenever Aishwary won any medal and brought it home, it was really hard for us to make people understand about the game and the value of the medal that he had won. We both got a lot from this sport, and we want to give something back to society, so we decided to open the academy."

He added, "We will open academies in other districts as well to bring out talents. Aishwary and I will be mentors. I’ll be more involved in the academy than Aishwary because he is preparing for international competitions and Olympics."