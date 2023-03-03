Madhya Pradesh: 'PHED should file FIR against contractors not implementing Nal Jal Yojna in district'

Representative Picture |

Ratlam(Madhya Pradesh): A district-level meeting was held here to review drinking water availability during the ensuing summer months in the district.

While presiding over the meeting district collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi said that MP Peyjal Parirakshan Adhininyam will be made effective on the water resources in the district for which he asked officials to forward him a proposal immediately.

The meeting was attended by people’s representatives and district officials.

While reviewing the water availability, Suryavanshi said that for the Rabi season irrigation requirements, pre-determined quantity of water would only be supplied from the lakes and PHED should file FIR against those contractors who were not working properly in the implementation of the Nal Jal Yojna in the district. A detailed discussion was held on the water availability from handpumps in the district.

Bajna Janpad president Kailash Muniya said that the number of handpumps not working was far greater than the figures given by PHED. Suryavanshi agreed with this observation and thus directed that the correct information be obtained from the Gram Panchayat secretary.

In the meeting Jal Nigam engineer Gaurav Singhai informed that two Jal Yojnas are in progress in the district which included Gunawad Nal Jal Yojna to supply water to 15 villages and the second project is for supply of water in 191 villages of Alot development block based on the Gandhi Sagar dam water which will be completed by December 2024. A plan is being prepared for water supply based on Mahi river water for the rural areas of Sailana and Bajna, it was further informed. On the demand of people representatives, the district collector directed that a plan be prepared for the supply of water from Mahi river to Dhamnod, Sailana and Jaora. Mayor Ratlam Municipal Corporation Prahalad Patel also gave suggestions in the meeting.