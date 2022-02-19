Madhya Pradesh: PG courses to start at Garoth govt college from upcoming academic session

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Local students will soon be able to pursue post- graduation in Government College here as PG classes will start in the college with the commencement of the new academic session. Till now, local students had to enrol themselves in colleges in Mandsaur and other places due to the lack of PG courses in the town.

The sitting member of the legislative assembly Devilal Dhakad has made consistent efforts to ensure that PG courses start at the local level.

MLA Dhakad had written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav in this regard and continuously kept on reminding them about the need to start post-graduation courses at the local level, whenever he was in Bhopal.

Apart from this, he also reviewed the issue with the departmental officers.

He has expressed his gratitude towards the chief minister and higher education minister Dr Yadav for the approval.

Dhakad said that approval for post-graduate seats is a true gift for the future of the town as the institution will now be able to provide highly qualified students to society.

Recently, MLA Dhakad's persistent efforts to increase the strength of the staff at Bhanpura Government College bore fruits when five new teachers joined the college.

This has greatly benefited the 800 students who are studying in Bhanpura as till now the college was being operated with the help of guest teachers only.

In order to provide permanent employees and save the government salary, Dhakad had demanded that aided employees posted in Sri Harchand College be either merged or transferred to the government college so that it gets permanent employees and at the same time the government is not burdened with extra salary. As a result, the higher education department issued instructions on December 28, 2021, to these five employees to work in the government college till further orders.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:35 PM IST