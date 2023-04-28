Madhya Pradesh: Petlawad police booked municipal council husband on rape charges

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Petlawad police in Jhabua district booked the husband of the municipal council president in connection with the rape case.

Sub-divisional officer (police) Sonu Dawar informed that the complainant, in the presence of a woman officer recorded her complaint against the municipal council president's husband Yogesh Gamad accusing him of sexually assaulting her for the last six months.

Notably, Yogesh’s wife Lalita was elected municipal council president only six months back and appointed him as her representative.

SDOP Dawar informed that the complainant hails from Karwad village, and the accused also hails from the same village. In her complaint to the police, she claimed that Yogesh has been raping her since 2021.

She added that Yogesh even threatened her and asked her not to reveal anything to anyone.

Meanwhile, based on her complaint, police booked Yogesh under Sections 376, 376(n) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Search for him is going on.