MP: In a first, collector holds tehsil-level public hearing in Petlawad

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua collector Tanvi Hooda organised the first-ever tehsil-level public hearing at janpad panchayat meeting hall in Petlawad on Tuesday. In all 24 applications were received in the public hearing. The collector addressed two applications on the spot. She also directed the officials of the departments concerned to resolve the matter of the remaining 22 applications within a stipulated time.

The idea of conducting tehsil-level public hearing was much appreciated. The officials present at the hearing included SDM Anil Kumar Rathore, tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal, naib tehsildar Palkesh Parmar, Balkishore Salvi, CMO Asha Bhandari and project officer Ishita Masania.

“This initiative of collector Hooda is not only commendable but, it will also generate transparency between the administration and public. It will build a strong government-public relationship,” said the officers appreciating the collector's decision to organise a public hearing at tehsil-level.

The collector also attended the press conference after the public hearing and replied to media queries.