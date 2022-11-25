Madhya Pradesh: PESA Act has empowered gram sabhas, says Collector

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Special gram sabhas were organised on Friday in Dhulkot and Gujar Bawdi of Bhagwanpura tehsil in Khargone district. District collector Kumar Purshottam and the SP Dharmveer Singh explained in detail to the villagers present in large numbers about the practical aspects of the PESA Act, which came into force in the state from November 15. Along with this, in this special gram sabha organised in the Dhulkot Panchayat premises, awareness was created through street plays and songs made in local dialect.

During this, collector Kumar said that years ago the development works to be done in the village were decided by the BDO. This system was changed, and the development work of the village started being done through Panchayats. To empower the rural people, Gram Sabhas have been empowered by implementing the PESA Act. Collector Kumar gave an example and explained that if a company needs land for factory or other purpose, then if the gram sabha decides that the land cannot be given, then the land cannot be given to them because such a law has come. Now the Gram Sabhas will have to think about the benefit and development of the village and take decisions.