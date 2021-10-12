Madhya Pradesh: Personal attacks become fiercer as polling day draws near

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Personal attacks, allegations and counter-allegations are flying everywhere in Jobat as bypoll day nears.

A couple of days after BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya levelled serious allegations against Congress candidate Mahesh Patel’s father, Congress leader on Monday challenged BJP leader either to prove the allegation or face defamation suit.

On Friday while addressing a public meeting after BJP candidate Sulochana Rawat filed her nomination, Vijayvergiya alleged that Patel’s father was involved in 25 to 30 murders.

Vijayvergiya asked voters whether they would vote for a person with such a background for opt for a simple candidate like Sulochana Rawat.

After Vijayvargiya’s allegations, Mahesh Patel also accused the BJP leader and his MLA son Akash of hooliganism.

Patel said that Kailash Vijayvargiya's son thrashed government officials with a cricket bat in Indore and both father – son duo were behind hooliganism in the city.

“I want to tell Kailash Vijayvargiya that he should prove the allegations against my father or else I will file a defamation suit against him,” he said. The allegation and counter-allegation has raised political temperature in the region.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 01:33 AM IST