Madhya Pradesh: People welcome construction of Narmada Railway bridge in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Khandwa Janmanch and Nimar – Malwa Rail Sangharsh Samiti expressed happiness over the commencement of work on Narmada Railway Bridge. Jan Manch also tweeted to the Union railway minister and demanded that Sanawad-Mhow broad gauge work too be started.

Sunil Jain of Janmanch said that the work of railway bridge over Narmada has started to connect Khandwa to Indore with broad gauge rail line. According to information received from sources, the work of the railway bridge has been started by Mangalam Builders.

Jain said that the work of infrastructure building has just started. This company will also build a bridge on the Narmada under the National Highway. According to the information, the old metre gauge railway bridge on Narmada would be demolished and replaced by new bridge of broad gauge railway line. The Narmada would be ready in one-and–a-half to two years. Along with this, the work of broad gauge rail line would also start till Balwara.

Chandrakumar Sand, Suganchand Rokadiya, Sunil Jain, Anurag Bansal, NK Dave etc, members of Khandwa Janmanch and Nimar Malwa Rail Sangharsh Samiti expressed happiness over the commencement of work on Narmada Railway Bridge and asked Western Railway officials to take Sanawad Mhow broad gauge work too.

Jan Manch members tweeted and demanded laying of broad gauge line from Sanawad to Mhow. It is worth mentioning that early completion of the work between Sanawad and Mhow would be beneficial for the passengers and would pave the way for gauge conversion till Indore.

