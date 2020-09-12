Madhya Pradesh: People using boat to commute in this ‘island village’

Anjad: Due to continuous increase in the water level of Narmada River, Datwada, a village adjacent to Anjad is on the verge of becoming an island.

The main road of the village is submerged and the villagers are using boats to commute on it. The only other way for them is to take a detour of three to four kilometers.

The villagers told that there are about 25 to 30 families in Datwada, who have received compensation but if someone leaves the village then they are likely to miss the compensation package of 5 lakh 80 thousand. Family of Dashrath Ratan Singh is among those who are yet to get any compensation.

More than 250 families have left the village, which has destroyed the entire village and the vacant houses have turned into ruins.

Thick shrubs are growing the area and poisonous insects, snakes and animals have made their nesting ground in the area. No one from the administration has visited the area for long. Residents are pleading for compensation from the administration so that they too live in peace.