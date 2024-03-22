Madhya Pradesh: People Throng Bhagoriya Haat In Balwadi |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of people thronged the Bhagoriya Haat which was organised Balwadi of Sendhwa-Varla tehsil. Members adorned in colourful traditional attire flocked to the market, bustling with stalls offering various goods from swings to jewellery and fresh produce. MLAs Montu Solanki and Gyarsilal Rawat, and Lok Sabha candidate Porlal Kharte were also immersed in the festivities at Pati. Under strict vigil, thousands of people from over 20 nearby villages gathered at festivities. The rhythmic beats of the Dhol Mandal accompanied tribal dances, enthralling the audience.

Congress Candidate Plays Drums

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Week-long Bhagoriya Haat at Pati has been attracting a large number of people who are reaching the region to enjoy the festival. Barwani MLA Rajan Mandloi and Congress Lok Sabha candidate Porlal Kharte danced to the beats of Mandal at the fair. People of the tribal community gathered at the fair in large numbers and made purchases ahead of the festival of colours, Holi. Visitors from far-flung places and 45 villages also turned up to have a glimpse of the traditional culture at the haat. Local administration and police have made large-scale security and other arrangements to cater to thousands of people thronging the fair.

SVEEP Activities Get Underway

Dahi (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to engage tribal villagers and encourage voter participation, the election officers have launched a campaign under SVEEP during the Bhagoriya fair. BRC Manoj Dubey, assistant nodal officer Irfan Mansuri and BAC Hitendra Singh Thakur appealed to register as a voter and cast his/ her vote in forthcoming elections. The initiative also saw participation from teachers and leaders such as Ramesh Solanki, Bhuwan Singh and others. Directives from district election officer Priyank Mishra and SDM Kukshi Pramod Singh Gurjar were followed.

JADS Activists Enforce Liquor Ban

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In a bold move, activists from the Jagrut Adivasi Dalit Sangathan (JADS) took a stand against alcohol consumption at the Bhagoriya Haat in Bokrata. They closed down a government-contracted liquor shop and conducted checks on food and beverages in the market, destroying spoiled items and warning shopkeepers about irregularities. Despite a decrease in attendance at the fair, attributed to migration, the organisation emphasised the importance of the Bhagoriya festival in fostering mutual understanding in tribal societies. The activists ensured a controversy-free Bhagoriya Haat by enforcing the liquor ban till the event's conclusion.