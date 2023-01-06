Madhya Pradesh: People suffering from eye, dental problems identified in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following the instructions of collector Raghavendra Singh, intensive survey work of people suffering from eye and dental diseases was done in Sondwa development block of the district.

During the 10-day survey work, ASHA workers and eye technicians identified the people suffering from eye and tooth diseases. CMHO Dr Prakash Dhoke told that 677 persons were identified, out of which 219 were found to be suffering from eye disease. Out of which 32 eye operations were done successfully.

73 cases of low-grade cataracts have been identified. Dr Dhoke told that 27 people suffering from dental disease were identified in the survey.

School timings changed owing to cold wave

Owing to the continuous drop in temperature and cold wave in the district, district collector Raghavendra Singh issued an order to change school timing in the district.

The order will effective for all government, non-government grant-aided, recognized, CBSE, ICSE, Board of Secondary Education and schools affiliated to MP board operated in the district.

As per the orders the school should not be conducted before 9.30 am. All the examinations will be conducted as per the predetermined schedule and revised schedule by the department.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Lifer to person accused of killing wife in Alirajpur