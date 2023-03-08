Madhya Pradesh: 'People must be made aware of need to protect environment'

Representative Image |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A district-level meeting was convened on environment and forest conservation awareness campaign on Tuesday. District collector Rishav Gupta chaired the meeting.

During the meeting, the collector said that environmental awareness is an understanding of natural environment protection and the activities that can cause harm to the environment and reduce them. With an aim to give the campaign a concrete shape, all members need to organise and educate the general public about the importance of understanding our environment's vulnerability and the need to protect it. The collector also shared information on ways to promote waste reduction and forest conservation.

Superintendent of police Shivdayal Singh, divisional forest officer PN Mishra, CEO district panchayat Prakash Singh Chauhan and additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavache besides all SDOs (revenue, police, forest department), tehsildar, naib tehsildar and other officials concerned also attended the meeting.