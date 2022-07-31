e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Peon takes rest, teachers clean school premises; probe ordered

Taking cognizance, the block development officer (BDO) Pramod Kumar Mathur immediately removed the peon from Bhopwar and attached him to the BEO office.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Teachers complained of the tardiness and negligence of the temporarily appointed peon, Kanhaiyalal Malviya | File

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur block, a tribal-dominated region in the state, witnessed yet another strange incident where school teachers, allegedly fed up with a peon's indecent behavior, were seen sweeping the floor; in contrast, the peon was resting on the chair.

On receiving this information, the seniors in the Education Department attached the peon to the Block Education Officer (BEO).

The matter was reported at Bhopwar situated Primary School in Sardarpur block of Dhar district, where teachers complained of the tardiness and negligence of the temporarily appointed peon, Kanhaiyalal Malviya.

"Malviya hardly bothers to deliver his duty and behaves very rudely. He even threatens to commit suicide when we question him for lack of cleanliness or other dutiful acts. Fearing of any untoward incident, we ourselves clean the school premises," said a teacher in her complaint.

"Children will have to sit in the filth if we don't clean it. We have lodged a complaint into the matter to the Block Education Officer," added the teachers.

Taking cognizance, the block development officer (BDO) Pramod Kumar Mathur immediately removed Malviya from Bhopwar and attached him to the BEO office.

Read Also
Bhopal: Police patrolling conducted on foot across state; DGP with other officers join march in city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Peon takes rest, teachers clean school premises; probe ordered

RECENT STORIES

See pic: Wrestler John Cena posts snap of weightlifter Sanket Sargar after silver win in...

See pic: Wrestler John Cena posts snap of weightlifter Sanket Sargar after silver win in...

'Won't be cowed down': Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after ED detains him

'Won't be cowed down': Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after ED detains him

Hostel residents protest harrasment outside AMU

Hostel residents protest harrasment outside AMU

Suspected monkeypox death: Will examine reasons for death, says Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Suspected monkeypox death: Will examine reasons for death, says Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Need for educators to enhance skills and knowledge in International Education

Need for educators to enhance skills and knowledge in International Education