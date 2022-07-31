Madhya Pradesh: Peon takes rest, teachers clean school premises; probe ordered

Teachers complained of the tardiness and negligence of the temporarily appointed peon, Kanhaiyalal Malviya | File

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur block, a tribal-dominated region in the state, witnessed yet another strange incident where school teachers, allegedly fed up with a peon's indecent behavior, were seen sweeping the floor; in contrast, the peon was resting on the chair.

On receiving this information, the seniors in the Education Department attached the peon to the Block Education Officer (BEO).

The matter was reported at Bhopwar situated Primary School in Sardarpur block of Dhar district, where teachers complained of the tardiness and negligence of the temporarily appointed peon, Kanhaiyalal Malviya.

"Malviya hardly bothers to deliver his duty and behaves very rudely. He even threatens to commit suicide when we question him for lack of cleanliness or other dutiful acts. Fearing of any untoward incident, we ourselves clean the school premises," said a teacher in her complaint.

"Children will have to sit in the filth if we don't clean it. We have lodged a complaint into the matter to the Block Education Officer," added the teachers.

Taking cognizance, the block development officer (BDO) Pramod Kumar Mathur immediately removed Malviya from Bhopwar and attached him to the BEO office.