Madhya Pradesh: Patwari, associate sentenced for 4 years in corruption case in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Mandsaur, on Saturday sentenced a patwari and his associate to four- year imprisonment under Prevention of Corruption Act and also slapped a fine of Rs 20k each who were caught red-handed by Ujjain Lokayukta team while accepting bribe. Prosecution media in-charge Deepak Jamra said that Heeralal Mali approached Patwari Ravi Acharya for obtaining revenue extract of the land mutated in his favour and sisters after the death of his uncle. The concerned Patwari and his associate demanded Rs 3.5 lakh as bribe for issuing revenue extract.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted, and a successful trap was laid and the accused along with the associate were arrested while demanding and accepting bribe for issuance of revenue extract on February 2, 2015, and booked them under sections 7, 13(1)D, 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court of special judge, anti-corruption, convicted the then Patwari Acharya and his associate named as Jayprakash Rathore (42) and awarded them four years of imprisonment and a fine Rs 20k each to the accused on December 31, 2022.

