Madhya Pradesh: Patients undergo examinations at ayurvedic health camps in Khargone

The camp was conducted by the Government ayurvedic dispensary in Mohanpura of Khargone.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 12:18 AM IST
FP Photo |
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Patients suffering from respiratory, skin, digestion and other ailments turned up at ayurvedic health camp  organised at Sarvardevla village's boy's hostel on Wednesday. The camp was conducted by the Government ayurvedic dispensary in Mohanpura of Khargone.  In the camp, Ayush officer Dr Sachin Mandloi examined patients with abdomen, digestion and respiratory issues. He suggested the patients to perform Yogasana and Pranayama on a daily basis. Free ayurvedic medicines were distributed among 46 patients. Similarly, a free ayurvedic camp was organised by Government Ayurveda Dispensary Badud at Anganwadi of Aali Khurd village. About 86 patients were treated for respiratory, skin and other disorders. Ayur Raksha Kit was also distributed in the camp.   

Madhya Pradesh: Two panchayat staffers caught taking bribe in Khargone
Govt New Law College scandal: 'Beg being professor in position to incite students,' observes HC...

Madhya Pradesh: BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow gets research projects grant of Rs 7...

Madhya Pradesh: Army get bungalow no 69 evicted, occupants reach late with stay order in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Liters of water go waste as miscreants blast canal's wall, FIR registered in...

Madhya Pradesh: India a home to Mathematical advancement, says Dr Pragati Jain in Manawar

