Madhya Pradesh: Patients undergo examinations at ayurvedic health camps in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Patients suffering from respiratory, skin, digestion and other ailments turned up at ayurvedic health camp organised at Sarvardevla village's boy's hostel on Wednesday. The camp was conducted by the Government ayurvedic dispensary in Mohanpura of Khargone. In the camp, Ayush officer Dr Sachin Mandloi examined patients with abdomen, digestion and respiratory issues. He suggested the patients to perform Yogasana and Pranayama on a daily basis. Free ayurvedic medicines were distributed among 46 patients. Similarly, a free ayurvedic camp was organised by Government Ayurveda Dispensary Badud at Anganwadi of Aali Khurd village. About 86 patients were treated for respiratory, skin and other disorders. Ayur Raksha Kit was also distributed in the camp.