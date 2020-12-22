Madhya Pradesh: Owing to smooth functioning of panchayats, additional charges assigned to panchayat secretaries, employment assistants from other panchayats

SARDARPUR: A day after dismissal of five employment assistances and suspension of five panchayat secretaries in connection with financial irregularities in Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) work, janpad chief executive officer (CEO) Shailendra Sharma distributed responsibilities to other panchayat secretaries and employment assistances.

Work has been distributed among others so that functioning of panchayats should go on smoothly.

As per the orders, employment assistant Balmukund Jaiswal assigned additional responsibility of Shyampura Thakur gram panchayat, Jagdish Tamboli assigned Khakhedi gram panchayat, Monohar Choyal assigned Bhangarh gram panchayat, Sohan Gehlot assigned Bimrod gram panchayat and Santosh Patidar assigned Bichiya gram panchayat.