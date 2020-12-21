Madhya Pradesh: Dhar district panchayat CEO sacks five employment assistants, suspends five panchayat secretaries

SARDARPUR: Dhar district panchayat chief executive officer Santosh Verma, on Monday, terminated the services of five employment assistants and suspended five gram panchayat secretaries.
The action has been taken after getting a letter from the Sardarpur Janpad Panchayat CEO, Shailendra Sharma, recommending action against employment assistants and panchayat secretaries in connection with financial irregularities in MNREGA work.
Speaking to Free Press, CEO Verma confirmed that the action against the four sarpanches would be taken soon as a case had been registered against them under sections 40 and 92 of the IPC.
Free Press, on December 21 (Monday), had published the news about the recommendations of the Janpad CEO to act against those involved in irregularities included sarpanch Kailash Bhuriya, panchayat secretary Charansingh Vasunia and employment assistant Khemraj Bamniya from the Bachiya gram panchayat; sarpanch Santubai, secretary Rupsingh Bhabar, employment assistant Harisingh from the Bimrod gram panchayat; sarpanch Vishnubai Meda, secretary and employment assistant Rakesh Solanki from the Bhangarh gram panchayat; secretary Sunil Garud and employment secretary Mukesh Bhabar from the Khakhedi gram panchayat; and sarpanch Krushnabai Bherulal, employment secretary and panchayat secretary Magansingh of the Shyampur Thakur gram panchayat. The post of sarpanch is vacant in Khakhedi gram panchayat after the death of the sitting sarpanch there.
Besides action against the panchayat secretary, employment secretary and sarpanch, an inquiry committee would be constituted to probe the irregularities in MNREGA work, CEO Verma added.
