Madhya Pradesh: Dhar district panchayat CEO sacks five employment assistants, suspends five panchayat secretaries

SARDARPUR: Dhar district panchayat chief executive officer Santosh Verma, on Monday, terminated the services of five employment assistants and suspended five gram panchayat secretaries.

The action has been taken after getting a letter from the Sardarpur Janpad Panchayat CEO, Shailendra Sharma, recommending action against employment assistants and panchayat secretaries in connection with financial irregularities in MNREGA work.

Speaking to Free Press, CEO Verma confirmed that the action against the four sarpanches would be taken soon as a case had been registered against them under sections 40 and 92 of the IPC.