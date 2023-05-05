Madhya Pradesh: Owing to civic body’s apathy resident takes up road repair work in his hands

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Tired of waiting for civic body to repair road, a local resident took up repair work of 100-metre-long road stretch in his hands. This comes ahead of Bohra religious leader Syedna Sahab’s visit to Barwani on May 6. Local resident Abbas Ali decided to bear the cost of repair work of the road near Bheelat temple in Navalpura area, providing relief to commuters and devotees.

Every year during Nagpanchami, local body follows pothole filling cycle by filling muram but situation remains same. Residents were promised cement concrete road but to no avail till now. Ali said that road was in disrepair for long. Residents made several complaints about damaged roads, even handed over memorandum.

However no action was taken. During rainy days, water-filled potholes lead to accidents. Council is waiting for major accident to take place before being pushed into making repairs. He added that Bohra religious leader Syedna Sahab was expected to visit Barwani on May 6. Ahead of the visit, he took up road work by himself and laid muram with the help of tractor. Municipal council CMO Bhupendra Kumar Dixit said that the road repair work had been approved and construction would begin soon.

