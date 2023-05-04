 Madhya Pradesh: 19 Baraatis injured after tractor trolley overturns in Barwani district
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
article-image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A tractor trolley carrying baraatis overturned on Jalgon road under the Pansemal police station area, on Thursday, leaving 19 people injured.

As per report of Nai Duniya, the victims, including men, women, and children, were rushed to the Community Health Center in Pansemal, where they received first aid. However, four of the seriously injured victims were referred to the district hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the accident is still unknown, and an investigation is currently underway. The police have also reached the site of the accident to gather information and assess the situation.

article-image

