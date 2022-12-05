Madhya Pradesh: Overcrowded train leaves passengers in a lurch in Guna

Representative Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Rail passengers travelling from Guna to Delhi, Haridwar and Dehradun are forced to battle overcrowded compartments. They even found it hard to get their reserved seat in Indore-Dehradun Express Train on Sunday Night. The aisle of the compartment of the train was crowded as many passengers opted to sit on floors. As a result, passengers with reserved ticket found it hard to enter the compartment. Many such passengers had to seek Railway police help to reach their reserved seat. Indore-Dehradun Express arrived at Guna station as per scheduled time at 1 am on Sunday. Passengers faced overcrowding as sleeper and even AC coaches were occupied by passengers without reservation and even the doors of these coaches were locked from inside. Many passengers traveling on an unconfirmed ticket occupied seats of passengers with confirmed ticket.

Women and elderly passengers had to face a lot of trouble while occupying the reserved seat. On being informed, Railway police rushed to the platform and helped passengers enter the compartment through other air-conditioned coaches. To seek help from railway authorities, passengers had to call on nation-wide number for all rail passenger enquiries 139. Helpline would address queries related general complaints, vigilance-related complaints, medical assistance and among others. Along with that, passengers can register their complaints or send suggestions to the Ministry of Railways online through the website.