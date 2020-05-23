Madhya Pradesh: Over the counters reservations to be available at 7 stations in Ratlam

Ratlam: Now railway reservation over the counters of the railway reservation centres will be available at seven railway stations in Ratlam rail division in place of five announced earlier for the trains commencing journey from June 1.

According to railway press release, reservation over the railway reservation counters would be available at Ratlam, Indore, Ujjain, Chittaurgarh, Dahod, Meghnagar and Nagda railway stations. As per the announcement by Railways, running of the 200 mail and express trains will recommence journey from June 1 of which 24 trains (12 pairs) will pass through Ratlam rail division.

According to railway information, on the first day of commencement of the reservations on May 22 for the trains to commence journey from June 1, a total of 273 ticket's reservation took place at the seven stations railway reservation counters in Ratlam railway division amounting to Rs 1,07,190 which showed that passengers are preferring online reservation tickets.

It is also informed that for Rajdhani special train which is already running since May 12 the advance reservation period has been raised from present seven days to thirty days with effect from May 24. This is to mention that one pair of the Rajdhani Express is passing through Ratlam railway station at present running between Mumbai- New Delhi.