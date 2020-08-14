Madhya Pradesh: Over 800 PMAY beneficiaries in Sanawad demand instalment

Sanawad: Sanawad MLA Sachin Birla on Friday interacted with the people and members of various social organisation from his assembly constituency.

The locals also submitted memorandum to MLA Birla about various issues and sought immediate redressal.

Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) who are waiting for their due instalment for over last one year asked Birla to raise the issue before the authorities concerned.

In a memo, they informed that as many 803 beneficiaries from Sanawad and its adjoining areas has been chosen for the PMAY scheme, but they yet to get money for construction. They claimed that they are waiting for last one year even after they submitted all the relevant documents with the concerned authority.

Beneficiaries claimed that people in other areas have already received two instalments and majority of their constructions are in final stage, but here in Sanawad, they are running from pillar to post to get money to start construction.