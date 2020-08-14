Madhya Pradesh: Over 800 PMAY beneficiaries in Sanawad demand instalment

Sanawad: Sanawad MLA Sachin Birla on Friday interacted with the people and members of various social organisation from his assembly constituency.
The locals also submitted memorandum to MLA Birla about various issues and sought immediate redressal.
Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) who are waiting for their due instalment for over last one year asked Birla to raise the issue before the authorities concerned.
In a memo, they informed that as many 803 beneficiaries from Sanawad and its adjoining areas has been chosen for the PMAY scheme, but they yet to get money for construction. They claimed that they are waiting for last one year even after they submitted all the relevant documents with the concerned authority.
Beneficiaries claimed that people in other areas have already received two instalments and majority of their constructions are in final stage, but here in Sanawad, they are running from pillar to post to get money to start construction.
Birla assured them that he will take up issue with the authority concerned and try to release an instalment as soon as possible. Birla also had discussion with Sanada CMO in this concerned.
The locals also apprised Birla about the bad condition of Indore – Icchapur state highway and demanded that it be widened and repaired at the earliest.
The locals alleged that they witness accidents every second day on the highway passing through the town.
Birla forwarded a letter to the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation and directed the corporation to begin repair work within next 10 days or they will began agitation.
Birla also met the people from the corona containment area. They informed Birla about how administration’s attitude taking toll on them amid ongoing pandemic.
