Madhya Pradesh: Over 3,500 litres illicit liquor seized, One held in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chandpur police arrested a person and seized 3,768-litre of illicit liquor worth Rs 7.5 lakh during a raid near Chandpur village under Katthiwada Tehsil of Alirajpur on Wednesday.

As per reports, the raid was conducted following a tip off that some people were involved in storage and smuggling of illicit liquor in Sadni Budnala village.

A team led by SHO Mohan Dawar raided a building under construction in village.

During search, police recovered a large number of beer boxes hidden behind curtain and nabbed Bharat Jagat Singh (22).

Police recovered around 314 beer boxes containing liquor. A case under sections 34(2), 36 of the Excise Act was registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.