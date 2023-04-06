 Madhya Pradesh: Over 3,500 litres illicit liquor seized, One held in Alirajpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Over 3,500 litres illicit liquor seized, One held in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Over 3,500 litres illicit liquor seized, One held in Alirajpur

A team led by SHO Mohan Dawar raided a building under construction in village.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 11:21 PM IST
article-image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chandpur police arrested a person and seized 3,768-litre of illicit liquor worth Rs 7.5 lakh during a raid near Chandpur village under Katthiwada Tehsil of Alirajpur on Wednesday.

As per reports, the raid was conducted following a tip off that some people were involved in storage and smuggling of illicit liquor in Sadni Budnala village.

A team led by SHO Mohan Dawar raided a building under construction in village.

During search, police recovered a large number of beer boxes hidden behind curtain and nabbed Bharat Jagat Singh (22).

Police recovered around 314 beer boxes containing liquor. A case under sections 34(2), 36 of the Excise Act was registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 35 families knock at collector’s door for ‘house’ in Alirajpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Over 3,500 litres illicit liquor seized, One held in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Over 3,500 litres illicit liquor seized, One held in Alirajpur

Indore: Farhan Akhtar's show cancels as stormy wind disrupts stage

Indore: Farhan Akhtar's show cancels as stormy wind disrupts stage

Madhya Pradesh: Drug smuggler held after 16 years in Garoth

Madhya Pradesh: Drug smuggler held after 16 years in Garoth

Jal Jeevan Mission: Two agencies blacklisted for irregularities

Jal Jeevan Mission: Two agencies blacklisted for irregularities

Madhya Pradesh: DIG highlights danger of using mobile phones while driving in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: DIG highlights danger of using mobile phones while driving in Mandsaur