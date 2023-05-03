Madhya Pradesh: Over 200 fell ill after having meal at marriage function in Badnawar

FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): More than 200 villagers from Dhamana village in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district suffered food poisoning after they had an afternoon meal at a marriage function in their village.

All the patients who are suffering from food poisoning were first brought to the civil hospital here in Badnawar and later some of them were referred to Ratlam district hospital, while some of them were referred to Dhar district.

A chaotic situation prevailed at the civil hospital once the patients started thronging as the hospital was not equipped to handle such a large number of patients at a time.

Despite the doctors’ strike, all the doctors returned to duty and provided treatment. The civil hospital administration also sought the services of private doctors to cater to immediate needs.

Chief block medical officer Dr Chandrashekhar Mujalda informed that more than 30 patients are undergoing treatment here at the civil hospital, and the number could increase by multiple folds, and they would refer them to other places.

According to information, the incident was reported at around 12 noon in Dhamana village about five-kilometre from the tehsil headquarters.

Here there was a wedding of a boy and a girl at one Dungarsingh’s place in which a meal was prepared for about 12,000 people.

The marriage procession of the girl had come from Sailana village of Ratlam district, while the boy's procession was about to go to village Kalyanpura.

People started complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea shortly after having an afternoon meal. Some people were taken to Ratlam by the bus of the wedding procession that came from Sailana.