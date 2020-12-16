Madhya Pradesh: Over 2 acres govt land freed of encroachment in Barwani

Barwani: On Tuesday a colony that was being developed illegally on around two acres of government land in Kari village, behind Sawariya Dham Colony, was razed to the ground with the help of two JCB’s.

Barwani SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar said informed that more than two acres of government land was being encroached upon and a colony was being developed in Kari village. The encroachers failed to comply with the notice issued by administration.

The administration used two JCB’s to raze the boundary wall of the colony and the concrete road constructed on government land. The market value of this land on Barwani-Indore route is worth lakhs of rupees. Dhangar claimed that other encroachments in the area will be removed soon.