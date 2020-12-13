Madhya Pradesh: 2,500 square feet of government land worth Rs 3 crore freed of encroachments in Jabalpur

Jabalpur: In major move, the district administration and Jabalpur Municipal Corporation teams demolished illegal construction on 2,500 square feet of government land here on Sunday morning. The land costs Rs 3 crore.

Led by district collector Karmveer Sharma, the joint team of district administration and Jabalpur Municipal Corporation razed the construction of Monu Sonekar in Bhan Talaiyya near Ghamapur Chowk. The demolition drive was led by Patan and Ranjhi SDM Asheesh Pande. Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar and municipal staff were present at the spot.